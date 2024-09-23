South Africa

Search for holidaymaker reported kidnapped on N2 near Port St Johns

23 September 2024 - 12:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alize van der Merwe was allegedly kidnapped while driving from East London to the Umngazi resort in Port St Johns on the Wild Coast on Friday.
Alize van der Merwe was allegedly kidnapped while driving from East London to the Umngazi resort in Port St Johns on the Wild Coast on Friday.
Image: SSS Investigators

The Hawks are appealing to anyone who might have information about 39-year-old Alize van der Merwe, who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday on the N2 in the Eastern Cape, to come forward.

The Western Cape holidaymaker was travelling towards Umngazi resort in Port St Johns, in a Toyota Fortuner when she went missing.

“Her vehicle was reportedly found abandoned not far from the resort. The Hawks are investigating a kidnapping case and police are working around the clock to rescue the victim unharmed. The investigation is ongoing,” said Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

A ransom demand was made to the family.

According to SSS investigators, who are assisting in the search, Van der Merwe rented the vehicle (registration LX73KLGP) from Hertz in East London and was travelling alone on the N2. Her last communication with her family was at about 11.30am when she said she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City on the N2 in Mthatha.

“At about 3.13pm, the family received a call informing them Alize had been kidnapped.”

Tracking data indicates the vehicle was abandoned between Dumasi and Umngazi resort, the investigators said.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Western Cape police commissioner urges public to report extortion cases

Extortionists are targeting Western Cape communities and government officials and leaving behind a trail of crimes, including murder, robbery, ...
News
5 days ago

Three get long jail terms for mob attack that left man dead in Ivory Park

Three men who killed Bhekumuzi Mguni during a mob justice attack in Ivory Park in 2022 were sentenced to lengthy jail terms on Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

WATCH | 'We will have more monsters, prison doesn’t rehabilitate': pastor Mboro

Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng was warmly welcomed by his followers at the Incredible Happening Ministry on Sunday, marking his first sermon since ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  3. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa
  4. Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’ South Africa
  5. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C