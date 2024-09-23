South Africa

Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA

23 September 2024 - 16:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The NPA says it has a constructive working relationship with the justice department, facilitated by regular meetings between minister Thembi Simelane and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi (pictured).
The NPA says it has a constructive working relationship with the justice department, facilitated by regular meetings between minister Thembi Simelane and National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi (pictured).
Image: ALON SKUY

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi has never sought an extension of her contract or term of office beyond the age stipulated in law, the National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday. 

The NPA was responding to a City Press report on Sunday titled “Fear and loathing in justice, as Simelane's department faces off against Batohi's NPA”. The article alleged, among other things, that there were efforts by Batohi to continue working beyond her retirement age.  

Batohi and two of her three deputies are set to retire within the next few months. The newspaper reported that an NPA insider said justice minister Thembi Simelane had refused several requests, including the retention of Batohi beyond her retirement age. 

The NPA said the article attempted to create a false impression of a hostile working relationship between the justice department and the NPA. It said the article contained numerous factually and legally incorrect statements that it rejected out of hand. 

A Constitutional Court judgment years ago had made it legally impermissible for Batohi to seek an extension of her term of office, it pointed out. 

“The NDPP has never had this conversation with either the minister of justice and constitutional development or the president of the republic about this matter,” NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said. 

Mhaga said the justice department and the NPA have a constructive working relationship facilitated by several governance arrangements between them, which include participation by the NPA in the executive committee meetings held by the department, and regular meetings between Simelane and Batohi. 

“We caution against misinformation campaigns and fake news at a time when the government is trying to enhance the rule of law by providing the necessary support to the NPA and other law enforcement agencies,” Mhaga said. 

TimesLIVE  

READ MORE

Q&A with justice department director-general about access to state capture evidence

National Prosecuting Authority boss Shamila Batohi told parliament this week the NPA’s access to Zondo commission evidence had been restricted by ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Investigating Directorate does not have the access it needs to Zondo’s evidence database: Batohi

"It stands to reason that one cannot request what one does not know exists."
Politics
1 week ago

Batohi refuses bid by Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair to have charges withdrawn

Suspended Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair faces corruption charges for allegedly receiving security upgrades to his Gauteng home provided by ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  2. Who is the mystery woman whose company licensed exploding pagers? World
  3. N3 reopened and flowing after weekend snow storm South Africa
  4. Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’ South Africa
  5. Winner of R107m Powerball jackpot found, has been playing same numbers for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel increases Lebanon strikes, Iran's devices ban and Sri Lanka's new ...
2024 Mini Countryman C