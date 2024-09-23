South Africa

Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’

23 September 2024 - 07:01 By TimesLIVE
The drugs swallowed by the arrested woman.
Image: SAPS

A woman who had swallowed a large quantity of drugs wrapped in packets was arrested on arrival in Johannesburg.

The 30-year-old Namibian had flown in from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday morning, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

"She was immediately arrested and taken to hospital where an X-ray detected foreign objects in her stomach. The process to release the suspected drugs from her body is underway," Mathe said on Sunday evening.

"She has released more than 60 bullets of suspected cocaine thus far. She is under police guard and in custody."

Mathe said she is the 10th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months.

TimesLIVE

An X-ray confirmed the drug mule swallowed what are suspected to be cocaine "bullets".
Image: SAPS

