From food to ancestral guidance: How newsmakers honour Heritage Day
Image: 123RF/ZEF ART
With the weather easing and Spring making its return, many South Africans are looking to make the most of Heritage Day by heading out to celebrate the day.
For some, this means firing up a braai for a wood-cooked meal with loved ones, while for others it will be a day marked by honouring their culture.
TimesLIVE spoke to newsmakers about how they will mark the day to keep their heritage alive.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/Sunday Times
1. VUYISWA RAMOKGOPA
Gauteng agriculture and rural development MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa says Heritage Day is about celebrating one's cultural identity with pride.
“Heritage Day is about connection to our roots and fostering a sense of pride in our heritage. It is a reminder of the diverse cultures that make up our nation, encouraging people to embrace their identities,” she said.
“This day provides an opportunity to celebrate the various cultures in South Africa, promoting unity among different ethnic groups and also emphasises the importance of diversity as a strength.”
Ramokgopa, who has been appointed acting premier until the end of the week, said her work in the agricultural sector allows her “to encounter a variety of proudly South African produce, cultivated on farms and even in our own backyards”.
“This experience inspires us to celebrate our heritage through food, a practice we should embrace every day,” she said.
Ramokgopa will spend the day at the Cradle of Humankind where the Gauteng government is hosting an event.
Image: Supplied
2. NASIPHI MOYA
Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya reflects on how easy it is to lose touch with one's cultural roots, especially living in the city, but she has found a way to keep hold of her culture as a proud Xhosa woman. This is by speaking her home language, reading and listening to music with a “unique link to my culture”, as well as eating food that reminds her of home.
As deputy mayor “I ensure I honour the multifaceted cultures in the city”, she said.
“We have diverse backgrounds in Tshwane, from sePitori, Sepedi, Zulu, Tsonga, Venda, Afrikaans. I am privileged to learn and honour these cultures every day in the work my office conducts.
“One of the key areas that interests my visits to libraries is going to section on books written by African authors. Our children need to learn and continue being engaged in the beauty of their culture and languages.”
On the importance of the day, she said: “We are who we are because of our environment, our heritage. This day is important because it allows us to remind ourselves of where we come from and where we are going.
“It's easy to forget our heritage and assimilate, but if we continue to honour such a special day, month, then the loss of culture and heritage becomes impossible.”
Moya will spend the day attending two events in the capital city. The first will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Irene Concentration Camp Memorial Cemetery and the other at an indigenous games festival hosted by the Gauteng government.
Image: Kevin Mark Pass
3. MARTIN BESTER
Jacaranda FM presenter Martin Bester is another newsmaker opening up on his Heritage Day plans and why the day is important.
“It’s great to celebrate our heritage because as South Africans we understand how different we are in heritage and background, but also how alike we are. To celebrate the differences and unity at the same time makes us unique as a nation,” he said.
“The thing that makes me the proudest to be South African is we really come together as a nation. You just have to log onto social media and when someone attacks a South African we all rally and defend our country.”
Bester reflected on the food that most reminds him of his heritage, which are the dishes his mother and grandmothers used to prepare. Other meals that stand out include “kook kos” and much-loved braais.
“We used to eat rys, vleis, pampoen, aartappels — they were all a big thing in our home. The braais [as well] — my dad would braai for us whenever he had the chance.”
Image: Supplied
4. NAIMA KAY
For award-winning Afropop singer Naima Kay, honouring her heritage and culture means living by the positive values she was raised by: Ubuntu, respect and love.
Kay, whose real name is Lungile Khumalo, also stressed the importance of learning more about herself, family and her ancestral history as well as learning about other cultures.
“I celebrate my heritage not only on the day but in everyday life by adding elements of my tradition, from music to traditional food,” the Sokwenzanjani hitmaker said.
She plans to mark the day with her grandmother and family enjoying a traditional lunch that embraces “the true meaning of why we call ourselves the Rainbow Nation”.
A day later, she will host a listening session with Wine Wednesday at The Villa in Durban.
Image: Supplied
5. DJ KOTIN
Rounding off the list is popular DJ Kotin, real name Siyabonga Zikode, who said he honours his heritage and culture “by using ancestral wisdom to make decisions” and being mindful of “traditional ceremonies, rituals and processes”.
“Celebrating heritage through symbols and customs that reflect the spirit of our ancestors is one way to show them respect from the comfort of home,” he said.
Reflecting on the day, which was originally recognised as King ShakaDay, Kotin said it was an opportunity for citizens to honour their cultures and traditions that make South Africa the Rainbow Nation.
The award-winning DJ said he plans to celebrate the day hosting a “cultural cook-off” with friends and family.
"[We'll also] tell our cultural stories and visit heritage sites,” he added.
TimesLIVE
