South Africa

SA man nabbed with R400k in plastic bag at Eswatini border

24 September 2024 - 15:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A South African man was found with more than R400,000 in cash at SA's border with Eswatini.
A South African man was found with more than R400,000 in cash at SA's border with Eswatini.
Image: SAPS

A man found with more than R400,000 in cash at a border post between South Africa and Eswatini has been arrested and will appear in court on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old man was caught trying to cross into Eswatini by members of the border management authority (BMA) on Tuesday.

A plastic bag he was carrying was searched and R424,800 was found and seized, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

“Information was giving to the Hawks' Secunda serious commercial crimes investigation unit, who took over the crime scene. During interrogation, the suspect was asked about the money but couldn’t give a clear explanation.

“It was also discovered the money was not declared as per the Financial Intelligence Centre Act. He was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.”

The man will appear in the Elukwatini magistrate's court on Wednesday, Sekgotodi said.

Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber lauded the work done by the BMA in arresting the suspect.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Nigerian officials seize cocaine worth R50m at Lagos airport

Nigerian officials seized 19.4kg of cocaine worth 4.66-billion naira (R50.8m) from a passenger who arrived at Lagos airport on a flight from ...
News
2 hours ago

Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’

This is the 10th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months, police say.
News
1 day ago

Drug ‘trafficker’ who claimed to be a street vendor in Nigeria nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport

An alleged Nigerian drug "mule" was arrested on Friday evening when he landed at OR Tambo International Airport on a flight from São Paulo to catch a ...
News
1 week ago

Hawks swoop on weighbridge master for corruption

A Mpumalanga weighbridge master is to appear in court after the Hawks arrested him for corruption.
News
2 weeks ago

Suspect nabbed in possession of 34 passports at Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique

Border Management Authority guards arrested a suspect in possession of 34 passports on Monday at the Lebombo port of entry to Mozambique.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day? South Africa
  4. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  5. Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA South Africa

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration