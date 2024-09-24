A man found with more than R400,000 in cash at a border post between South Africa and Eswatini has been arrested and will appear in court on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old man was caught trying to cross into Eswatini by members of the border management authority (BMA) on Tuesday.
A plastic bag he was carrying was searched and R424,800 was found and seized, according to Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.
“Information was giving to the Hawks' Secunda serious commercial crimes investigation unit, who took over the crime scene. During interrogation, the suspect was asked about the money but couldn’t give a clear explanation.
“It was also discovered the money was not declared as per the Financial Intelligence Centre Act. He was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.”
The man will appear in the Elukwatini magistrate's court on Wednesday, Sekgotodi said.
Mpumalanga Hawks head Maj-Gen Nicholas Gerber lauded the work done by the BMA in arresting the suspect.
TimesLIVE
SA man nabbed with R400k in plastic bag at Eswatini border
Image: SAPS
