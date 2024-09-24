South Africa

'South Africa has it all': Mya's Heritage Day celebrates love for fauna and flora

Five-year-old Mya Zeelie loves the South African flag, local music and the many wonderful animals

24 September 2024 - 12:02
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five-year-old Mya Zeelie is a 'field guide' celebrating South Africa's natural heritage on her social media channels.
Five-year-old Mya Zeelie is a 'field guide' celebrating South Africa's natural heritage on her social media channels.
Image: Supplied

Five-year-old Mya Zeelie loves that South Africa has it all.

She loves the national flag, her traditional dress, local music and the many wonderful animals.

Living in Royal Malewane, Thornybush Game Reserve, Mya's love for nature resulted in a fun family project called Mya in Wild Land when she was four years old.

Mya's mother Chanyn-Lee Zeelie said it began as Mya would dress up as a ranger, like her parents, look for animals and tell people their characteristics.

“Mya is an outgoing, fun little girl who loves nature and people. We started filming these sweet moments so Mya in Wild Land began,” she said.

Her favourite things in the bush are wildflowers, zebra and giraffe “because she loves their patterns” and to have picnics by the dams out in the wild. 

Zeelie said Mya loves dressing up.

“She enjoys wearing her ranger khaki clothes on safari and her colourful, traditional dress whenever she can. She also has pink vellies [shoes] in which she climbs trees and has many wild adventures in.” 

Mya has grown up surrounded by nature. 

“She has enjoyed game drives since she was two months old and her love for nature has grown from there. We have many happy memories in the bush as a family and this is where she has so much fun. She loves sunsets and seeing the stars at night.” 

Mya can speak English and Afrikaans fluently and is learning to speak Tsonga from her friends at the lodge. At preschool she enjoys playing games and learning.

“There is a good balance between time at school, at home and in the bush. There are some days where Mya loves to play 'ranger' where she pretends to be our guide in the bush. This is when we make our little Mya in Wild Land videos about her favourite things in nature.

“On other days she wants to be a 'guest' on a game drive where she puts on her dresses and enjoys being in nature without filming. She also loves playing in the bush with her friends.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

From food to ancestral guidance: How newsmakers honour Heritage Day

With the weather easing and spring making its return, many South Africans are looking to make the most of Heritage Day by heading out to celebrate ...
News
3 hours ago

Q&A with James Hendry on his latest novel 'Return to the Wild'

Safari guide, wildlife TV presenter, photographer, author: James Hendry has pretty much done it all. Here he talks to us about 'Return to the Wild', ...
Books
1 year ago

MARC LUBNER | Heritage: beyond braais and beads

The youth of South Africa, who embody the legacy of our heritage, should be empowered to reclaim and redefine it — not merely as a relic of the past ...
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

'Coloured people don't embrace Khoi ancestry': Protest at Union Buildings nears 7-year mark

King Khoisan SA says the term 'coloured' was introduced by the apartheid regime to categorise the Khoi and San people
News
7 hours ago

A medley of culture: from the bush war and circumcision to a white girl from Zimbabwe

Sunday Times senior journalists Hendrik Hancke and Gill Gifford and digital lifestyle editor Thango Ntwasa tackle heritage and identity politics
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

CHANTAL LASCARIS | Side dishes to elevate your Heritage Day braai — meat, fish, veggie or gluten-free

According to Franschhoek’s 'All Sorts' cookbook author and home chef Chantal Lascaris, a braai is not a braai until you add the right side salad.
Lifestyle
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Dr Esther Mahlangu's newly opened art studio attracts Miss World SA hopefuls TshisaLIVE
  2. Government to launch exile repatriation programme during Heritage Month Politics
  3. Folklore Festival: Tapping into heritage Lifestyle
  4. Chef Reuben is on fire Food
  5. Andrea Nagel Lifestyle
  6. 'Wherever Ndlovu Youth Choir goes, people are super-positive about SA' Lifestyle
  7. South Africa rated among top family holiday destinations in Africa Lifestyle
  8. Unique game reserve in Zululand models benefits of wildlife economy Insight

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day? South Africa
  4. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  5. Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA South Africa

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration