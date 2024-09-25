South Africa

Convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Phakathi fit for imprisonment

25 September 2024 - 15:56
Serial rapist Nkosinathi Phakathi was convicted on 148 charges, including rape, sexual assault and kidnapping.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Psychologists and prison authorities have found convicted Ekurhuleni serial rapist Nkosinathi Emmanuel Phakathi is fit for imprisonment, the Pretoria high court, sitting in Palm Ridge, heard on Wednesday.

Phakathi's defence had sought a psychiatric report from the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital after he was examined.

Psychologists found he did not have any psychiatric diagnosis but had an adjustment disorder which developed only after he was arrested.

Earlier this year he was found guilty of 148 charges, including rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft and possession of an unlicensed firearm. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

“The accused is capable of understanding court proceedings and is able to contribute to his defence,” said Phakathi’s advocate Letau Kgokane.

Phakathi terrorised girls and women in Ekurhuleni, mostly areas east of Benoni. He was arrested at Barcelona section in Etwatwa. His rape spree dates to 2012, with victims aged from nine to their 40s, whom he would follow in Daveyton, Putfontein, Crystal Park and Etwatwa.

He had been in prison since his arrest in March 2021. He was shot in the leg as he allegedly fled from police officers who had come to arrest him and the leg has since been amputated.

His lawyer also read on record the report from the correctional services department which the defence had sought after the Weskoppies report was released in April this year. 

“We then sought further reports to assist the court, which are relevant for purposes of sentencing,” Kgokane said.

The correctional services department report said health promotion, chronic and acute care, screening, testing and treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases and mental health care and treatment were provided in prison. 

“In cases where inmates have complications that cannot be attended to in the centre, [such as] provision of a prosthesis, an inmate will be referred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further treatment,” said Kgokane. 

He read the report to the court which stated Phakathi was provided with services specific to his condition when sentenced. The services would continue for the duration of his sentence.

Phakathi initially faced 203 charges but 55 were dropped.

TimesLIVE 

