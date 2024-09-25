A key state witness in a fraud and corruption case has alleged he was offered an “easy way of making money” by Msunduzi municipality councillor Sphamandla Madlala, through tender fraud.
The state is alleging Madlala facilitated the payment of tenders to the value of R71,000 between 2017 and 2018 for services which were never delivered, in exchange for kickbacks to the value of R36,050.
State witness Thamisanqa Mbeje, who is also the complainant in the matter, owns Mercy at Work, which tendered for work allegedly after the offer by Madlala.
Mbjeje was being cross-examined by defence attorney Phumlani Mkhize at the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
He said the demands from Madlala were usually made during meetings.
Mbeje said when the municipality's supply chain units granted him a tender, he would often approach Madlala to gauge the quotation standard per job.
He said he later refused to give in to some of Madlala’s financial demands.
The tenders related to the procurement of marquees, tables, chairs and a PA system for municipal events.
The matter has often been dogged by delays including adjournment due to illness, witnesses not being located and change of legal representatives. It has been on the roll for more than 10 years, a fact which raised the ire of presiding magistrate Dawn Soomaro.
Four people in ANC regalia quietly observed proceedings from the public gallery.
The trial was adjourned to October 2.
Councillor offered 'easy way to make money', claims state witness
Fraud and corruption matter has been on the court roll for more than 10 years
