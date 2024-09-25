South Africa

R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets

25 September 2024 - 13:42
The win comes from draw number 2,474, with the ticket purchased using a R50 Quick Pick selection. File photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

The multimillionaire who bagged the R8.5m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot is from Nomathamsanqa township, about 80km from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape, Ithuba confirmed.

The national lottery operator has urged players to check their tickets.

The win comes from draw number 2,474, with the lucky ticket purchased using a R50 Quick Pick selection.

Ithuba said the winning ticket was bought at a Usave store operating out of a converted shipping container in Nomathamsanqa.

“The winner has yet to claim their massive prize, and excitement is building in the area as locals check their tickets.”

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win showcased the national lottery's commitment to making it accessible to communities across the country, no matter how remote.

“We are delighted a winner has emerged from Nomathamsanqa. We encourage all participants in the area to check their tickets. You could be our next big winner.

“Remember, every ticket has the potential to be a winning one. Please ensure you check your tickets as soon as possible,” she said.

Ithuba reminded participants to keep their tickets safe, and to write their name and ID number on the back as a precaution. Winners have 365 days to claim their prizes.

TimesLIVE

