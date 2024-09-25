South Africa

Residential complex goes up in flames in Midrand

25 September 2024 - 06:59
A fire broke out at Broadwalk Urban Village in Midrand on Tuesday evening.
Image: Joburg EMS/Supplied

Alternative accommodation has been found for residents left displaced by a fire at a complex in Midrand.

The fire broke out at Broadwalk Urban Village, located on Broadwalk Street, soon after 9pm on Tuesday night. It has since been extinguished.

Videos and images emerged on social media in the early morning hours showing the raging fire. Displaced residents and their family members provided updates on the situation.

The complex's second floor was completely gutted by the blaze but no fatalities have been reported, said Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.

"Most residents were evacuated safely and those who sustained injuries were taken to hospital," she said. 

"The owner of the complex will provide accommodation to all residents affected."

Broadwalk has 130 apartments located over two storeys. The total number of residents living there is yet to be determined.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be the subject of an investigation, Khumalo said.

She said: "EMS continues to urge residents of Johannesburg to scrutinise accommodation facilities before taking residency and please ensure all electrical appliances are switched off after use."

TimesLIVE

