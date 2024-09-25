South Africa

'She brought joy, laughter, kindness': family pay tribute to daughter who died hiking on Devil's Peak

25 September 2024 - 13:14 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Steve Cheuvront shared this image of him with his daughter Brook.
Steve Cheuvront shared this image of him with his daughter Brook.
Image: Steve Cheuvront/Facebook

The family of a US student who died while hiking on Devil's Peak in Cape Town say the loss of their 20-year-old daughter was tragic and unexpected.

An autopsy is yet to determine what led to the death of Brook Cheuvront last weekend on the slopes of the peak.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic, unexpected and accidental loss of our beloved daughter Brook Ceclia. She illuminated our lives and left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her,” her father Steve Cheuvront wrote in a post on Facebook.

“She brought joy, laughter, kindness and helpfulness to our lives and the lives of everyone she encountered. Brook had a vigorous passion and love for learning.”  

Brook was a Morehead scholar from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She was doing an internship at an NGO in Cape Town. She embarked on the hike on Saturday and her body was found by the City of Cape Town's “eye-in-the-sky” aircraft using on-board cameras.

Brook shared news of her adventures in the city on social media.

While interning at Justice Desk Africa, she met Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, describing him as “humble” during a talk he gave at their Ntsika ye Themba programme, which aims to educate young boys on gender-based violence to empower them to be activists and community role models.

She also spent a day in Kirstenbosch Gardens, visited the planetarium and attended the Springboks vs New Zealand rugby game in the city.

“As we navigate this unimaginable loss we ask for privacy during this difficult time. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our friends, family and community,” wrote her father.  

“In honour of Brook, we encourage everyone to cherish the moments with their loved ones and to continue spreading kindness in Brook’s memory.” 

The family have honoured Brook by creating a memorial scholarship fund at her former high school, Avery County. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak

Cheuvront, a Morehead scholar from the University of North Carolina, was in Cape Town doing an internship, went missing after going on a solo hike.
News
2 days ago

Four accused of robbing German tourist plead not guilty to all charges

The four men accused of robbing German tourist Nick Frischke, who went missing more than a year ago, pleaded not guilty to all charges when they ...
News
1 month ago

Swift response takes down alleged robbers in Table Mountain National Park

Two suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons and stolen goods in a joint operation after cyclists were robbed at the weekend in Table Mountain ...
News
2 months ago

Otter Trail hiker found dead near Tsitsikamma

The body of a missing hiker on the Otter Trail in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park was recovered on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Private security guards sent in to patrol Lion’s Head

Private security guards have been deployed within the Table Mountain National Park amid frustration at the government’s ability to combat crime at ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Residential complex goes up in flames in Midrand South Africa
  3. Missing police trainee found after 'flying to Durban for his birthday' South Africa
  4. Minor tremor in Johannesburg south overnight South Africa
  5. Search for holidaymaker reported kidnapped on N2 near Port St Johns South Africa

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...
Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile