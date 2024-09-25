“It was quick. Everything exploded,” she said. “People were running out. It was chaos.”
Nkambule left all her possessions behind and is yet to return to her apartment. The building has been cordoned off.
Katlego Setlau said he was alerted to the situation by the fire alarm and the same person Nkambule saw grabbing the extinguisher.
Setlau has been living at the complex since April this year. He said after leaving his room to investigate, “I went back to my room because I didn't think it was anything serious. But my friend who stays here was outside and called to tell me there's a big fire.
“I grabbed my car keys, went to the basement and went out. There were flames everywhere,” he said.
Nkambule and Setlau confirmed the offer for accommodation at two nearby motels but neither went there as they were able to stay with loved ones.
“They sent us the address for the accommodation. They said this was for one day at either place,” Nkambule said.
Residents are waiting for information from the company managing the complex on when they will be allowed back inside to see what is left of their possessions. They are also waiting to hear about possible compensation for their losses and if they will be assisted with accommodation elsewhere.
TimesLIVE
Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex
Everything happened in seconds, say residents
Image: Antonio Muchave
A woman has been found dead in the apartment where the fire is believed to have started at a Midrand residential complex.
Her body was found “submerged under rubble and the roof that had collapsed during the fire”, Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) said in an update on Wednesday afternoon.
“Complex security have shared information this is where the fire started on Tuesday night. EMS would like to pass heartfelt condolences to the family.”
The fire broke out at Broadwalk Urban Village, located on Broadwalk Street, soon after 9pm. Videos and images emerged on social media in the early morning hours showing the raging fire. The complex's second floor was completely gutted.
EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said residents were evacuated from the estimated 130 apartments and provided with alternative accommodation by the complex owner.
On Wednesday morning some displaced residents were in their nightwear and slippers while they huddled in groups or chatted on their phones.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Leboghang Nkambule documented the ordeal on her X account as it unfolded. Speaking at the scene, she said she and a friend were sitting outside in the play area.
“The fire alarm went off and my friend kept saying there's a fire but I didn't take it seriously because it does sometimes go off for no reason. Then a guy came towards us, grabbed the fire extinguisher and ran back into the building,” she said.
When the two woman saw black smoke coming out of the side of the building, they realised something was seriously wrong.
While it remains unclear where the fire started, Nkambule said it seemed to spread quickly from one side of the building to the other.
“It was quick. Everything exploded,” she said. “People were running out. It was chaos.”
Nkambule left all her possessions behind and is yet to return to her apartment. The building has been cordoned off.
Katlego Setlau said he was alerted to the situation by the fire alarm and the same person Nkambule saw grabbing the extinguisher.
Setlau has been living at the complex since April this year. He said after leaving his room to investigate, “I went back to my room because I didn't think it was anything serious. But my friend who stays here was outside and called to tell me there's a big fire.
“I grabbed my car keys, went to the basement and went out. There were flames everywhere,” he said.
Nkambule and Setlau confirmed the offer for accommodation at two nearby motels but neither went there as they were able to stay with loved ones.
“They sent us the address for the accommodation. They said this was for one day at either place,” Nkambule said.
Residents are waiting for information from the company managing the complex on when they will be allowed back inside to see what is left of their possessions. They are also waiting to hear about possible compensation for their losses and if they will be assisted with accommodation elsewhere.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Residential complex goes up in flames in Midrand
Fire at correctional services head office contained
City probing 291 ‘problem building’ cases in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos