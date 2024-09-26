South Africa

Another suspect to appear in Pretoria court over Steinhoff saga

26 September 2024 - 10:13
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Another suspect has been arrested over the Steinhoff saga. Stock photo.
Another suspect has been arrested over the Steinhoff saga. Stock photo.
Image: Bloomberg

A 79-year-old suspect will appear in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday in connection with the Steinhoff matter.

He was arrested earlier on Thursday by the Hawks’ serious economic offences unit.

“The arrest emanates from an ongoing investigation into Steinhoff, where in November 2017, then CEO Markus Jooste is said to have shared information on the selling of Steinhoff shares before they [dropped].

“Allegations are the suspect received a tip-off from Jooste to sell his shares before their price dropped due to irregularities in the Steinhoff financial statements,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.

The man faces three counts relating to contravention of the Financial Markets Act.

Former Steinhoff CFO La Grange granted R150,000 bail

Former Steinhoff CFO Andries Benjamin la Grange has been granted R150,000 bail after his arrest on Wednesday by the Hawks serious economic offences ...
News
3 months ago

His arrest comes after that of former Steinhoff CFO Andries Benjamin la Grange, who was taken into custody in June and later granted R150,000 bail in the same court.

La Grange faces two counts of racketeering, five of fraud, one of corruption and three counts of contravention of the Financial Markets Act in relation to the Steinhoff investigation.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority between 2014 and 2016, Jooste, who is deceased, and another man conducted racketeering activities in the Steinhoff group as it was captured by executive employees.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks head lists high-profile arrests in first quarter and confirms retirement of 'bumbling' top cop

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya confirmed the retirement of 'bumbling' top cop Maj-Gen Alfred Khana.
News
1 month ago

Move against Berdine Odendaal over Steinhoff assets shows corporate SA the bite of the law

Asset forfeiture in Steinhoff scandal is an important event in South African legal practice, illustrating the vigorous application of laws to combat ...
Ideas
5 months ago

Game over for Jooste's polo-playing former girlfriend as Reserve Bank seizes cash and property

Polo-playing Berdine Odendaal had claimed these assets as her own
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex South Africa
  4. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  5. WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake South Africa

Latest Videos

Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS
Sudan’s army launches major offensive to retake Khartoum