South Africa

July 2021 unrest instigators' case adjourned as more than 20 don't have lawyers

26 September 2024 - 13:17 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A group of alleged instigators appeared in the Durban high court on Thursday in connection with the July 2021 riots. Many had not been able to secure a lawyer to represent them.
A group of alleged instigators appeared in the Durban high court on Thursday in connection with the July 2021 riots. Many had not been able to secure a lawyer to represent them.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Pre-trial proceedings in the matter of 63 people charged with instigating the July 2021 unrest has again been hampered by delays as more than 20 don't have lawyers.

The accused appeared before Durban high court judge Jacqueline Henriques on Thursday.

The court also heard one of the accused, Fikile Majozi, has died. Henriques ordered a death certificate be provided for confirmation.

The accused face eight charges, including terrorism, conspiring in the commission of terrorism, sedition, public violence, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence.

According to the eight-page indictment the accused were disgruntled after the Constitutional Court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.

Henriques adjourned the matter to November 1 for 23 accused to obtain lawyers. The 63 accused are due back in court on December 10.

Terrorism added to charges against 65 July 2021 unrest 'instigators': Lebeya

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya says a charge of terrorism has been added to the charges against 65 alleged instigators of the July 2021 unrest.
News
7 months ago

A Western Cape accused who spoke anonymously told TimesLIVE the matter had taken a heavy toll on his family.

The accused, who is an ANC councillor, said he applied for Legal Aid and was turned down. He has appealed the decision.

He said he had been targeted as he was a member of a WhatsApp group which demanded the release of Zuma.

“I was just a member and don’t even recall making comments on the group. I was also in full support of Zuma’s release,” he said.

An advocate who represents four of the accused told TimesLIVE he is confident his clients will be acquitted.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IEC seeks punitive costs order against MK Party in vote-rigging case

MK Party’s case ‘patently abusive and vexatious’, says IEC in written argument
Politics
17 hours ago

We ignore the neglected, the poor and the reviled at our peril

Riots in Britain show that a powder keg lies beneath the anger, suffering and despair among those who feel excluded and abandoned, writes Thabo Mbeki.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Umlazi nursepreneur who overcame looting loss opens private healthcare clinic

Gugu Khumalo is delighted to have opened the province's first private clinic during women's month
News
1 month ago

MK Party’s Reddy and Khanyile fined R150,000 for threat to stop elections

MK Party members Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile have been fined R150,000 each by the Electoral Court after being found guilty of contravening ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex South Africa
  4. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  5. WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake South Africa

Latest Videos

Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS
Sudan’s army launches major offensive to retake Khartoum