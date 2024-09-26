Pre-trial proceedings in the matter of 63 people charged with instigating the July 2021 unrest has again been hampered by delays as more than 20 don't have lawyers.
The accused appeared before Durban high court judge Jacqueline Henriques on Thursday.
The court also heard one of the accused, Fikile Majozi, has died. Henriques ordered a death certificate be provided for confirmation.
The accused face eight charges, including terrorism, conspiring in the commission of terrorism, sedition, public violence, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence.
According to the eight-page indictment the accused were disgruntled after the Constitutional Court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail.
Henriques adjourned the matter to November 1 for 23 accused to obtain lawyers. The 63 accused are due back in court on December 10.
July 2021 unrest instigators' case adjourned as more than 20 don't have lawyers
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Terrorism added to charges against 65 July 2021 unrest 'instigators': Lebeya
A Western Cape accused who spoke anonymously told TimesLIVE the matter had taken a heavy toll on his family.
The accused, who is an ANC councillor, said he applied for Legal Aid and was turned down. He has appealed the decision.
He said he had been targeted as he was a member of a WhatsApp group which demanded the release of Zuma.
“I was just a member and don’t even recall making comments on the group. I was also in full support of Zuma’s release,” he said.
An advocate who represents four of the accused told TimesLIVE he is confident his clients will be acquitted.
TimesLIVE
