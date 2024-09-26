Kidnappers release Cape Town woman, Chinese visitor near Qumbu

After nearly a week in captivity, Cape Town tourist Alize van der Merwe and a foreign visitor were released by their abductors in Sulenkama, Qumbu, on Thursday afternoon after both were kidnapped during the same period in September.
A statement by the Hawks said Van der Merwe and an unnamed 34-year-old Chinese citizen had been released at about 12.15pm.
Hawks spokesperson WO Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the victims had been dropped off by the suspects in a white Toyota bakkie near the Sulenkama police station.
“Their release came after pressure exerted by the police on the suspects. Further reports divulged that the victims are traumatised and have been taken to hospital,” Mhlakuvana said.
Mhlakuvana said the matter was still under investigation by the Hawks.
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
