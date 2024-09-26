South Africa

Old Mutual Bank to launch in 2025, hopes for profitability after two years

The insurer has a transactional account with about 500,000 users, says CEO

26 September 2024 - 16:25 By Reuters
Old Mutual offices in Sandton. The company expects to launch a bank in three stages by 2025, after receiving regulatory approval in April this year. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

South African insurer Old Mutual expects to launch its bank in three stages by 2025, after receiving regulatory approval in April this year.

Group CEO Iain Williamson told a news conference on Thursday that technical and operational progress in building the bank is ahead of schedule, with industry testing and integration into the national payments system completed.

The company will start with a public launch in the first quarter of 2025, followed by a campaign to convert existing money account customers, and finally, the commencement of full-scale operations before the end of the year, Williamson said.

On projections for the bank breaking even, he told Reuters that clearer targets will be provided in March, but he was hopeful.

“Any start-up business is likely to run on losses for a year or two then turn to profitability,” he said.

