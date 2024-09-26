South Africa

WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake

26 September 2024 - 07:40 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A loud explosion awakened residents in Phoenix on Thursday in Foresthaven.
A loud explosion awakened residents in Phoenix on Thursday in Foresthaven.
Image: Supplied

Hundreds of residents in Phoenix northwest of Durban were awakened by a massive explosion on Thursday. 

It is understood the blast occurred at a shop selling gas cylinders in Canehaven Drive at about 3am, sparking a blaze which spread to the neighbouring scrapyard opposite Foresthaven secondary school.

Glen Naidoo from VIP Security said multiple cars and structures were on fire and security, paramedics and the fire department were at the scene.

It has not yet been established whether there are any injuries.

“Please stay away as gas bottles are still exploding. The area will be reopened once regarded safe by fire department,” said Naidoo.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

One man dead and another injured after explosion at old military site

A man died while another sustained injuries in an explosion in Avalon, Mpumalanga, at a site suspected to be an old military facility.
News
1 month ago

SAPS trainees return to academy after gas pipeline explosion in Tshwane

Training has resumed at the SAPS Tshwane training academy after 2,500 police trainees were evacuated on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Tshwane police training academy evacuated after gas pipeline explosion

The Tshwane police training academy has been evacuated as a precautionary measure after a gas pipeline explosion nearby.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets South Africa
  2. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  3. Woman found dead in fire-ravaged Midrand apartment complex South Africa
  4. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  5. WATCH | Explosion jolts Phoenix residents awake South Africa

Latest Videos

Harrods' ex-owner Al Fayed raped, assaulted staff, lawyers say | REUTERS
Sudan’s army launches major offensive to retake Khartoum