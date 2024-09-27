Cops search for person who dumped infant ‘with no arms, legs’ in Nyanga

Western Cape police are investigating after a limbless body of an infant was discovered near a housing development in Nyanga, Cape Town.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Nyanga police registered an inquest, and a post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Initial analysis on the scene found the child looked like a full-term baby.
This discovery raises concerns about the alarming rate of infant abandonment in South Africa. According to NPO Door of Hope, dedicated to rescuing abandoned babies, thousands of babies get dumped every year, with most found dead.
Their records show they have provided care for 1,896 babies over 25 years, with 56 now in their care and 879 adoptions facilitated through their Baby Boxes.
The social development department (DSD) previously raised concerns about this. In 2023, more than 250 children were abandoned, with KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and the Western Cape recording the highest numbers.
“According to the reported cases from January to December 2023 in the National Child Protection Register, there is a noticeable increase in child abandonment,” DSD spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said.
