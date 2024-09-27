There have been 185 laboratory-confirmed animal rabies cases in the country and seven human rabies fatalities reported for 2024.
The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development shared these figures on the eve of World Rabies Day on Saturday.
The department has an ongoing awareness campaign on how the deadly rabies virus can be prevented in humans and animals. It is encouraging pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated to protect both humans and animals against rabies.
The department said three human deaths had occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Eastern Cape and one in Limpopo.
“Though rabies is an unfortunate reality, it is fully preventable,” the department said.
Rabies is a fatal viral disease that affects all mammals and is transmissible from animals to humans. The virus is transmitted in the saliva of infected animals through bites, scratches and licks.
Department encourages pet vaccination to curb spread of rabies
Image: 123RF/reddogs
There have been 185 laboratory-confirmed animal rabies cases in the country and seven human rabies fatalities reported for 2024.
The department of agriculture, land reform and rural development shared these figures on the eve of World Rabies Day on Saturday.
The department has an ongoing awareness campaign on how the deadly rabies virus can be prevented in humans and animals. It is encouraging pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated to protect both humans and animals against rabies.
The department said three human deaths had occurred in KwaZulu-Natal, three in Eastern Cape and one in Limpopo.
“Though rabies is an unfortunate reality, it is fully preventable,” the department said.
Rabies is a fatal viral disease that affects all mammals and is transmissible from animals to humans. The virus is transmitted in the saliva of infected animals through bites, scratches and licks.
Beachgoers urged to be cautious as authorities confirm rabies in 24 Cape fur seals
“Dog-mediated rabies in humans is fully preventable and for this reason the World Organisation for Animal Health, the World Health Organisation and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation have committed to eradicating dog-mediated human cases by 2030.”
The department said South Africa only has six years left to achieve this goal, which was achievable if everyone took the responsibility to have their pets vaccinated.
Rabies was endemic in South Africa, it said.
According to the Animal Diseases Act, every pet owner must have their dogs and cats vaccinated to protect both humans and animals against rabies.
The first rabies vaccine is given at 12 weeks of age, followed by a booster vaccination between one and 12 months later. Thereafter, a booster is required every three years. In high-risk areas, annual vaccination is strongly advised.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Claws out in animal welfare in dog food for nude photo shoots scandal
Cop faces legal action for ‘neglecting dogs’
Cuddle a pet ferret at your own peril, warns CapeNature
IN PICS | ‘Nothing is for free except this love’: department of agriculture gives free rabies jabs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos