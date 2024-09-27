South Africa

Suspect arrested in connection with the murder of e-hailing driver

27 September 2024 - 09:41
Police confiscated an unlicensed firearm during the arrest.
Johannesburg metro police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of an e-hailing driver shot in Berea, Johannesburg. 

The suspect, 26, was apparently caught on a video shared on social media on Thursday. 

Metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the man was arrested at Jabulani Hostel in Soweto after a joint operation by its tactical response unit (TRU) and the Gauteng police tracking team. 

“The suspect was identified based on information received regarding the fatal shooting on Lilly and Olivia streets in Berea. Acting on this information, the operational team conducted an operation at the Jabulani Hostel, where the suspect was believed to be hiding,” he said. 

When they searched the identified room the suspect was found sleeping and was arrested.

“He was identified as matching the description obtained from surveillance footage and was still wearing the same clothing as seen at the crime scene.”

During the arrest an unlicensed firearm, a magazine and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized.

The suspect has been detained at Jabulani police station and faces charges related to the murder of the e-hailing driver. He is due to appear in court soon.

Metro police remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors to Johannesburg. “We commend the collaborative efforts of the metro TRU and the SAPS Gauteng tracking team,” he added. 

