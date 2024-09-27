South Africa

Twenty years in jail for two former Kruger Park rangers for killing rhino

27 September 2024 - 17:05
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Evidence led against the two former Kruger National Park rangers showed they were not authorised to work night shifts without prior approval. Stock photo.
Evidence led against the two former Kruger National Park rangers showed they were not authorised to work night shifts without prior approval. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Two former Kruger National Park rangers were each sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for their involvement in poaching-related offences on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the Skukuza regional court sentenced Lucky Mkanzi, 30, and Nzima Joel Sihlangu, 32, after finding them guilty of conspiracy to commit an offence and killing two rhino. 

The rangers were stationed at the Crocodile Bridge section of the Kruger National Park and the crimes were committed between December 25 and December 30 2018 while the accused were on day shift.  

“Concerns arose when their supervisor received information suggesting Mkanzi and

Sihlangu may have been involved in the killing of rhino,” Nyuswa said. 

Former ranger Mzima Sihlangu.
Former ranger Mzima Sihlangu.
Image: NPA Communications/
Former ranger Lucky Mkanzi.
Former ranger Lucky Mkanzi.
Image: NPA Communications

The supervisor requested tracking records for the vehicle used by the accused during that period.  

“Investigations revealed the vehicle had been stationary at the location where the two rhino were found dead, providing evidence linking the rangers to the poaching incident,” Nyuswa said. 

The supervisor's testimony in court included that Mkanzi and Sihlangu were not authorised to work night shifts without approval.  

“Police officers testified about a raid on Sihlangu’s residence, where they discovered cash payments made for the sale of rhino horns.” 

In addition to the jail terms, the court ordered the forfeiture of cash found in their possession to the state. 

“Poaching is a serious crime that poses a significant threat to endangered species and carries lifelong consequences for the environment and biodiversity,” the NPA said. 

TimesLIVE 

REAd MORE:

Stiff sentences for two rhino poachers

The high court in Makhanda on Tuesday sentenced two men to an effective 20 year sentence each for their roles in the poaching of two black rhinos at ...
News
2 weeks ago

Parks Week launched to strengthen relations with local communities

This year’s theme 'Own Your National Parks' is a call to action, says environment minister Dion George
News
2 weeks ago

'You can't hide': City unveils marine patrol vessel to fight poachers, drug smugglers

The city has taken delivery of a high-powered marine patrol vessel with enhanced electronics, long-range zoom cameras and thermal imaging.
News
1 month ago

Blanket project for baby rhinos spreads warmth to rangers and other wildlife in need

A resurfaced post has gone viral, triggering a flood of donations
News
5 months ago

Lions killed by illegal snare traps at Limpopo game lodge

Two lions and a zebra were found dead after being caught in wire snares at a game reserve near the Kruger National Park in Limpopo.
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN premier's office manager who faked qualifications gets six years South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Broke education department stops hiring more teachers News
  3. Serial rapist says he'll kill himself when his daughter completes grade 12 South Africa
  4. Western Cape woman celebrates 118th birthday with ‘party of the century’ South Africa
  5. Lomas ‘feeling fresh after cold shower this morning’ as he remains in prison South Africa

Latest Videos

Go With God, Crispy - Maggie Smith (Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, 1993)
Professor McGonagall Protects Hogwarts | Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ...