South Africa

IN PICS | Family fun in foam at Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival

28 September 2024 - 20:20 By Sandile Ndlovu
Kids enjoy the last days of the school holidays at the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival, hosted by Incredible Families at the Munies Hockey Club on Saturday was a day full of excitement.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of children’s activities, including giant slides, adventure island, a foam pit, swimming pools, jumping castles, a train ride and stilt walkers.

The event also featured great music and performances, showcasing a lineup of both popular and emerging artists that kept everyone entertained until late.

Miss Superior Queen SA Finalist 2025, Lusanda Mabaso, aged 10, had a great time at the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival. The finals of the pageant will take place on December 7, 2024.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Gia Rambridge spoils her daughter Oriyah Martin, 3, as they celebrate her birthday at the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Aphelele Ngcobo is enjoying her last days of the school holidays at the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Kids enjoy the last days of the school holidays at the Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

