The Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival, hosted by Incredible Families at the Munies Hockey Club on Saturday was a day full of excitement.
Attendees enjoyed a variety of children’s activities, including giant slides, adventure island, a foam pit, swimming pools, jumping castles, a train ride and stilt walkers.
The event also featured great music and performances, showcasing a lineup of both popular and emerging artists that kept everyone entertained until late.
IN PICS | Family fun in foam at Durban Family Picnic and Kids Carnival
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
