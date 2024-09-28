South Africa

Police search for suspects after murder of farmer in Northern Cape

28 September 2024 - 10:45
Northern Cape police are searching for suspects after the murder of a farmer. Stock image.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Northern Cape police are searching for suspects after an 81-year-old farmer, Hendrick Venter, was murdered and his body found at the gate of a neighbouring farm. 

According to police, Venter left his farm between Kuruman and Hotazel at about 8,30am on Friday to visit cattle posts. 

“It is alleged that he was found at about 9,45am at the gate of a neighbouring farm next to his vehicle, with wounds to his head. It is alleged that an undisclosed amount of money was missing,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers. 

Ehlers said police were immediately notified and the 72-hour activation plan activated. 

A search for the suspects was launched, involving units from Kuruman, including K9, visible policing, the highway patrol, crime intelligence and the local criminal record centre.

Ehlers said at about 6pm, three suspects were tracked near Hotazel. Two fled and a third man, 25, was arrested. 

It is believed that four suspects are still at large and the search for them is continuing. Police have appealed to anyone who might have information to contact Lt-Col Gert du Plessis at 082 454 2942.

TimesLIVE

