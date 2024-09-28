The theme for this year’s annual Nelson Mandela lecture is “Our Shared Humanity” which explores decolonisation and belonging. It reflects the notion that human beings are all one family and that there should be a deep sense of caring and concern for each other that transcends differences.
Tanzanian-born 2021 Nobel prize in literature winner Abdulrazak Gurnah will deliver the 22nd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at Wits University's Linder Auditorium on September 28.
The yearly lecture is renowned for assembling global leaders to address and propose solutions for crucial challenges facing the world.
The acclaimed author of 10 novels — including 1994's Booker and Whitbread shortlisted Paradise, 2001's Booker Prize longlisted By the Sea and 2005's Desertion — was born in the Sultanate of Zanzibar, now part of Tanzania, in 1948. He arrived in England as a refugee in the late 1960s.
WATCH | Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
Realising our shared humanity
