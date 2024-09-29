South Africa

‘Argument over woman’ ends in fatal tavern shooting

29 September 2024 - 12:21 By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
An eyewitness said one of the men was shot dead in his chair at the tavern. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/photodee

Two men were allegedly shot dead during an argument over a woman in the Mozororo Tavern in Mpumalanga township, west of Durban, early on Sunday.

The men aged 20 and 25, who cannot be named until their next of kin have been informed of their deaths, were gunned down in full view of other patrons.

An eyewitness who asked not to be named for fear of his life said two gunmen stormed the tavern, went straight to the victims' table and started shooting.

“One ... died while seated on his chair, the other one tried to run away but the gunmen followed and shot him on the premises,” he said.

The Mozororo tavern is notorious in the township for crime-related incidents. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the latest incident.

Netshiunda said police are investigating two counts of murder.

“Police responded to reports of a shooting and on arrival, one victim was found next to the fence while the other was found inside the tavern, both had multiple gunshot wounds.

“It is reported that the victims were drinking alcohol with other friends when two other men came to their table and an argument erupted over a woman,” he said.

He said a search for the suspects was ongoing.

TimesLIVE

