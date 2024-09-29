The South African Medical Association (SAMA) says while cases of the emerging Covid-19 variant XEC have already been reported in parts of the US, there has not been a significant uptick in infections locally.
SAMA CEO Dr Mzulungile Theo Nodikida said global trends, however, suggest XEC may pose a serious health risk.
The variant has been rapidly spreading across Europe and is anticipated to become the dominant strain globally in the coming months.
SAMA said the variant has raised questions about vaccine efficacy and public health strategies.
“According to experts at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the current Covid-19 vaccines are expected to provide some level of protection against XEC, though it is not an exact match to the variant’s spike protein. Nevertheless, the vaccines, including the updated 2024-2025 versions, are anticipated to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalisation,” said Nodikida.
SAMA urged the public to stay updated with their Covid-19 vaccinations, as prior vaccination for infection with Omicron-related variants had been shown to mitigate severe symptoms.
“SAMA echoes the CDC’s recommendations that everyone aged six months and older receive their Covid-19 vaccination for the 2024-2025 season. Current Covid-19 treatments and vaccines are expected to remain effective against all circulating variants, including XEC, and ongoing monitoring will be required to ensure their continued efficacy.
“While the emergence of XEC presents new challenges, SAMA reassures the public that by adhering to vaccination protocols and maintaining good hygiene practices, we can reduce the impact of this variant. SAMA will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with national and international health bodies to provide timely updates and guidance,” he said.
Global trends suggest emerging Covid-19 variant XEC may pose a serious health risk
Image: 123RF/liudmilachernetska
