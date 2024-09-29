South Africa

‘Nervous man’ leads police to R5m drug stash in Cape Town

29 September 2024 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police seized an assortment of drugs after searching the man.
Police seized an assortment of drugs after searching the man.
Image: SAPS

Police discovered an assortment of drugs worth millions of rand when they searched a nervous-looking man on Saturday evening in Cape Town.

Officers were performing crime prevention duties in Ruyterwacht when they noticed the man standing next to a white Chevrolet Optra who appeared to be nervous.

“Acting on their instinct the members searched the male an found drugs on him. They went to search the house where he was standing and found more drugs in the house,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

The members confiscated 87,058 Mandrax tablets, a big bag containing unknown white tablets, two large pieces of rock cocaine and five big sachets containing crystal meth. The estimated street value of the drugs is R5m.”

The 35-year-old man will appear in the Goodwood magistrate's court once he is charged.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Druggie Alberton parents get life for toddler's murder and life of abuse

The Alberton husband and wife who brutalised their two-year-old daughter until her death were sentenced to life in prison by the Johannesburg high ...
News
2 days ago

Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’

This is the 10th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months, police say.
News
6 days ago

Driver caught outside Plettenberg Bay with 1.5kg stash of cocaine

The cocaine, stashed in two bags, is estimated to be worth about R900,000.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another cold front: SA Weather Service predicts a freezing, wet weekend South Africa
  2. Lomas ‘feeling fresh after cold shower this morning’ as he remains in prison South Africa
  3. Western Cape woman celebrates 118th birthday with ‘party of the century’ South Africa
  4. Southern Sun to fork out R1bn to retain iconic Durban beachfront hotels South Africa
  5. Police deploy maximum resources to track down suspects involved in Eastern Cape ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes | Official Trailer | HBO
THE OUTFIT - Official Trailer - Only in Theaters March 18