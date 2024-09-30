South Africa

'Drug mule' passes more than 110 ingested drug bullets

30 September 2024 - 20:50 By Ernest Mabuza
These are some of the "bullets" received from a suspected drug mule who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

An alleged female drug trafficker arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday has so far passed more than ingested 110 drug bullets suspected to be cocaine, police said on Monday.

Police said this was more than the average number of drug bullets drug mules intercepted at the airport usually carried.

The 21-year-old South African was profiled and intercepted as she arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, just before 9am on Sunday. She was taken to a local hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects in her stomach.

“Police are urging people not to go to extreme lengths to risk their lives as this exercise can turn fatal,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said. 

The woman is expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE 

