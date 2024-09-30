Mchunu said SAPS knew where most of the firearms come from but have to verify the information and investigate how they are brought into South Africa.
“There is a dedicated unit that deals with illegal firearms, they have to work 24/7. It's clear the number of firearms is quite high and it's worrying.”
In almost all cash-in-transit robberies the perpetrators carry heavy firearms.
He was speaking in the Eastern Cape after 18 family members were shot dead as they gathered to prepare for a cleansing of death ceremony for a mother and daughter killed a year ago.
Police confiscated 117 firearms and 872 rounds of ammunition between Monday and Sunday during Operation Shanela.
Crime analyst Dr Chris De Kock said South Africa has a serious problem with organised crime and armed criminals.
“We also have hitmen who carry very heavy-calibre guns like AK47s, R4s and R5s which they steal from the police, the defence force or security companies. Those heavy-calibre guns can cause havoc as we have seen in the Eastern Cape over the weekend,” he said.
Some of the weapons police have recently seized from criminals:
LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu
Image: Eugene Coetzee
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says weapons the SAPS are confiscating from criminals include those normally used by military organisations.
Police recently seized more than 430 illegal and unlicensed firearms including handguns and rifles.
“Those are weapons used in wars — criminals carry such weapons. Most of these firearms were seized in the Eastern Cape,” he said.
Listen to Mchunu:
Some of the weapons police have recently seized from criminals:
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
