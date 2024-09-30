South Africa

NSRI issues safety alert for rough seas, rip currents along the coast

30 September 2024 - 12:12 By Kim Swartz
The NSRI warned bathers, coastal hikers, beach strollers, paddlers, boaters and sailors to be extra cautious on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/1337swoosh

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) warned of perilous sea conditions on Monday, the last day of the school holidays, along parts of the coastline due to inclement weather and the new moon spring tide.

“Cold fronts, forecast by the SA Weather Service (Saws), have brought rough seas to our coastline. That, coupled with the new moon spring tide, means we are expecting rip currents to be stronger than normal today and sea conditions to be perilous in places,” said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.  

Saws issued a yellow level 4 warning and an orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow over parts of the Cape winelands, Cederberg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Central and Little Karoo mountain districts of the Western Cape as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa district on Monday.  

It also issued warnings for damaging winds and waves resulting in risk for medium to large vessels dragging anchors and breaking mooring lines between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Authorities in KwaZulu-Natal are on standby in case snow affects the N3 between the province and Gauteng.

A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snowfall resulting in isolated losses of livestock and crops as well as traffic disruptions was issued for the high-lying interior of the Eastern Cape.

“We are appealing to bathers, coastal hikers, beach strollers, paddlers, boaters and sailors to be extra cautious on the last day of the school holidays,” said Lambinon.  

“Snow and rain in places may cause inland waterways, rivers, lakes and dams to pose danger to road users, hikers, bathers and paddlers.”  

The NSRI, lifeguards, emergency medical services, fire and rescue services and law enforcement agencies were on high alert.

Lambinon said: “We are appealing to everyone to have safety top of mind as you return from your holidays.”

TimesLIVE

