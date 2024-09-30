Supermarket Spar has suspended sales of the Namibian-produced Top Score vanilla-flavoured instant maize porridge from all shelves during investigations.
This comes after four children were rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming the product, which led to the death of three children aged between one and four in Mdantsane NU2, Eastern Cape.
It is alleged they were fed the porridge and later complained of stomach cramps.
The fourth child, aged seven, remains in stable condition after being discharged from hospital.
“As a precaution we require you to remove all products from this line from your shelves until we receive the forensic details and laboratory test results,” said Spar provincial division managing director Siyolo Dick.
“Additionally, all stock of this product at our distribution centres is being located and suspended for further supply.
Spar recalls Top Score instant porridge after three Eastern Cape children die
Image: Spar website
“We will provide an update as soon as the test results are available and advise if any further action is necessary.”
Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku sent her condolences to the Mdantsane families who lost their children to suspected food poisoning. She said the municipality has been conducting weekly operations in supermarkets around the area to ensure they adhere to health and safety standards.
“Raided food outlets are fined and closed and arrests are carried out for transgressions. The campaign is to safeguard communities from consuming unhealthy foods and to enforce compliance.
“Findings during the implementation of the city’s clampdown on food outlets have also led to the metro holding empowerment workshops with national and provincial stakeholders, including shop owners,” she said.
Faku said the metro will intensify the ongoing weekly operations in the area and urged councillors and traditional leaders to report questionable food products within their communities.
TimesLIVE
