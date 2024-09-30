Two in court on tax evasion charges

Two men appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Monday afternoon in connection with alleged tax evasion while a third accused — a renowned poet, filmmaker and producer — is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
Tax practitioner Rodney Mutsharini and Maxwell Mloyi were remanded as they appeared before court ended on Monday and are expected to apply for bail on Tuesday.
The other accused did not make an appearance as he arrived late from Durban and was remanded in a nearby police station. The state capture commission heard how the filmmaker's company was financially rewarded for giving strategic advice on procurement and introducing consultancy firm Bain & Company to political leaders.
The state alleged that Mutsharini submitted the filmmaker's personal income tax returns for the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 assessment years.
It said misrepresentations that resulted in actual financial losses to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) totalling R19.2m were made in the personal income tax returns filed for the four years of assessment.
The state accused Mloyi of acting with common intent with the filmmaker when they made representations in the corporate income tax returns that were submitted to Sars.
“The total amount of tax owed to Sars amounts to R25.717,680.44 as a result of undeclared personal income tax , corporate income tax and VAT,” the charge sheet reads.
Image: Antonio Muchave
