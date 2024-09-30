South Africa

Woman killed after car battery thrown off N3 bridge

30 September 2024 - 15:58 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Madhu Bunwarie was killed while a passenger in a vehicle on the N3 near The Pavilion on Sunday.
Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Madhu Bunwarie was killed while a passenger in a vehicle on the N3 near The Pavilion on Sunday.
Image: Facebook/Madhu Bunwarie

Pietermaritzburg businesswoman Madhu Bunwarie died when a car battery thrown off a bridge on the N3 near The Pavilion crashed through the windscreen of the vehicle she was travelling in and struck her on Sunday.

Bunwarie, 62, who was with her husband and two other relatives in the car, was travelling to their home in Pietermaritzburg after attending her uncle's funeral in Phoenix.

Her uncle Roy Sukhdev said: “It’s a double tragedy for us. Here we were dealing with the death of my brother and we now have to contend with another death.”

He said his nephew Shakti was driving and Madhu was in the passenger seat when tragedy struck.

“He veered the car to safety and called the ambulance. But they decided not to wait and took her to the trauma unit at Westville hospital. But it was in vain as Madhu had unfortunately died,” said Sukhdev.

Two dead in KZN crash

Two motorists died in a head-on collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R617 in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Sukhdev said his niece was so supportive at the funeral.

“She [Madhu] offered her words of comfort, telling us to be strong as God was in our midst and would take care or us.”

He described the mother-of-two, who also had two grandchildren, as a loving and admired pillar of the family and community.

Bunwarie was the owner of a clothing business in Raisethorpe in Pietermaritzburg's northern suburbs.

Sukhdev bemoaned the crime rate in the country, saying the person who committed the crime should get the harshest sentence.

He said funeral preparations were being finalised.

“We are still in shock. We have also been inundated with messages of condolences from community members who are upset.”

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ekurhuleni metro police chief suspended over ‘serious’ allegations of misconduct, including GBV

The Ekurhuleni chief of police Jabulani Isaac Mapiyeye has been placed on precautionary suspension after "serious allegations" of misconduct.
News
4 days ago

Puleng Phoofolo releases first single after tragic car accident with Malome Vector

"I am not OK at all. I am still trying to find a healing space," the singer said recently.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Six people remain in hospital after train crash near Paarl

The derailment occurred on Tuesday night at Dal Josafat station near Paarl.
News
1 week ago

Boozed up trucker, speeding with faulty brakes, is jailed

The driver was speeding even though he knew the vehicle's brakes were faulty.
News
1 week ago

Taxi driver jailed for accident that killed 9 young children

A taxi driver has been sentenced for culpable homicide for his reckless conduct which led to the deaths of nine children in Mpumalanga.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow in ... South Africa
  2. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  3. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  4. ‘Nervous man’ leads police to R5m drug stash in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Fuel prices cut — this is what you will pay from Wednesday news

Latest Videos

Israel kills Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, robbing Iran of top ally | REUTERS
Gauteng Finance & Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile updates on E-Toll debt