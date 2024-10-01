From soccer players to people with fade haircuts — 'brother Enigma' lists who is going to hell

Self-proclaimed prophet brother Enigma has been making waves online with his provocative “messages from God”, sparking ridicule and belief.
The mysterious pastor, whose real name is unknown, claims to receive divine revelations from God. In a viral podcast, Enigma is seen carrying a book in which he says he writes everything God shows him, urging viewers to repent and live holy lives.
The single man from the Vaal, now living in Springs, asserts Jesus sent him to deliver prophecies, which have raised eyebrows and ignited a heated debate.
Enigma's messages target various aspects of modern life, declaring individuals engaging in certain activities will not enter heaven: women wearing pants, short skirts or All Star shoes; people with tattoos, gold teeth or fade haircuts; men wearing short-sleeved T-shirts or football jerseys; gym enthusiasts; soccer players; users of perfumes or condoms/contraceptives; and owners of cars producing the “vvrr phaaa” sound.
“Jesus said he would show me young and old women who come to church wearing pants. He said this is how Satan has come into the church; Satan is the one entangling these people into sin. This spiritual chain of evil targets women who come to church without wearing a doek, as well as young and old women who come to church wearing pants, wigs, earrings and makeup,” he said.
“Jesus says Satan has already bought people who have dreadlocks; when they die, they turn into snakes and eat their faces. They read the Bible but they don’t follow God’s ways. Those people belong to Satan.
“God wants us to be holy like him. God says they must not come to church wearing football T-shirts because soccer belongs to the devil. Famous players who play soccer are not themselves, it’s the demons playing. God says that’s why they have so much money.”
His beliefs on who will go to hell have been challenged by some Christians who argue he does not represent the Bible.
Reacting to the videos, social media user Itani Madina said: “After listening to brother Enigma, everyone has realised no-one will ever make it to the kingdom of God. People are now full of fear and discouraged. The devil has achieved his purpose. He has used legalism to condemn people to hell using this brother who misunderstood salvation doesn't come through works by the grace of God.”
Among those who said they believed his messages is Tebogo Motsiri, who shared: “I listened to brother Enigma's testimony and I believe him, he needs to be protected.”
Enigma had no kind words for gym enthusiasts either.
“Jesus does not want us to go to the gym. Anywhere in the world where there is a gym, once the doors open for people to train, the demon also goes in with them. For people to want to change their bodies, they are possessed by the spirit of wrestlers and wrestlers are devil worshippers. They wear tights and cropped T-shirts; mind you, they are wives and husbands. The spirit of whoring is there and the bodybuilding demon is there.
“Every car that makes the vvrr phaa sound was made by the devil so those who have pride buy those cars. That’s why they make noise with their cars at night; that's pride, and those fallen angels purposefully designed those cars. If you want a car, get a car for the purpose of just driving it, not for women to see you. Those cars attract women and they will come to you.
“Demons were fighting over a woman who used to apply strong perfumes while she was still alive. Demons were fighting over her because she lured men with her perfumes. Jesus says we must tell those who apply perfumes that the devil will be fighting over them in heaven. The perfume is like smoke that goes and attracts men whenever she passes by.”
He was against gospel singers Rebecca Malope and Ayanda Ntanzi's hairstyles.
“Rebecca Malope, God knows everything about you. My advice to you would be to please remove that haircut. Jesus has long sent me to Malope; remove that haircut and repent.
“Ayanda Ntanzi, I don’t know you, but I have heard God is upset with you. Remove your haircut for Jesus to recognise you, because Jesus says he doesn't recognise you.”
He said anyone who plays football, famous or not, when they get to hell, they are given a person’s head to kick. “They kick people’s heads; they don’t rest.”
He claimed he knows what God looks like.
“Jesus’s colour is a combination of black and white; He is white but tan. In heaven, that colour changes and turns into glass; it also changes and turns into an inferno (a holy fire). That's the holy spirit. He has different forms; he is a spiritual body. However, he is always wearing white clothes, has white hair, and sometimes golden brown. He doesn’t have eyes; his eyeballs are filled with fire and He has a beard, but he is very beautiful. He has huge holes in his hands where he was knocked onto when he was hanged. He uses them as testimony to show those who come to heaven that that’s really him. His feet also have big holes.”
Enigma mentioned certain churches, whose members he said would not go to heaven.
“People are wasting their time in different churches because their names are not in heaven. Jesus says at the end of times there will be false prophets and their churches will be packed. Jesus says his children must leave ... those churches because they will go to hell.”
Enigma's prophecies have fuelled fascination and scepticism.
Here are more reactions from X:
