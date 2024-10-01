Lengthy jail terms for murderers of EFF Ekurhuleni councillor and friend

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced Simon Mahuse and Frans Ntshumayelo to effective jail terms of 24 years each for murdering EFF Ekurhuleni councillor Koketso Mojatau and his friend Siboniso Sokhele in April 2023.

The two were charged with multiple offences, including two counts of murder, three of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The court found them guilty in July.

“The duo received sentences totalling 73 years. However, due to concurrent sentencing, the effective imprisonment term for each accused was reduced to 24 years behind bars,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Mahuse and Ntshumayelo were arrested in April last year after the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) received a tip-off from the community about members of a family who were on a robbing spree.

The tip-off led the EMPD to an address in Phumula. On arrival at the house, police found suspicious items.

“The police called for backup in anticipation of the group coming back. Later that evening, four suspects approached the house and were confronted by the police and a shoot-out ensued. One suspect escaped, while another sustained fatal injuries. The remaining two suspects were successfully apprehended.”

Mjonondwane said the court was presented with disturbing details of a string of armed robberies, in which the accused targeted victims at gunpoint, stealing vehicles, cellphones and other personal belongings.

The police recovered stolen vehicles, firearms and other personal items belonging to Mojatau after the shoot-out.

“Despite pleading not guilty, the accused faced overwhelming evidence presented by senior state prosecutor Matthews Rampyapedi.”

Mjonondwane said the sentence brought closure to the families of the victims and served as a deterrent to would-be perpetrators of violent crimes.

The EFF in Ekurhuleni said while it recognised the court’s efforts in bringing justice to the families of Mojatau and Sokhele, it was disappointed by the sentences.

The party said while the sentences might seem significant, the convicts would be eligible for parole after serving half the sentence.

“We are aware that in South Africa, the majority of convicts serve only half of their sentence before being released on parole for 'good behaviour’. This raises concerns about how much time Mahuse and Ntshumayelo will truly spend behind bars,” the party said.

TimesLIVE