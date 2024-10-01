Good detective and intelligence work can lead to catching criminals. De Kock said it is repeat offenders who commit the crimes.
He suggested police consider the “geographic approach” to crime with cops visible in high crime spots. He emphasised police working with community police forums (CPFs), among other solutions, and high visibility.
“The whole community can keep their eyes and ears open, and if they see something suspicious they can report it to the CPF structures.
“Community and police can do a lot by getting security companies on board and sharing information with them,” De Kock said.
Over the weekend Mchunu urged the public not to rely solely on authorities.
“We want to send a very strong message to communities that police are not izangoma, (traditional healers), ababhuli (they don’t prophesise). They need active community members to report on the toll-free number, our numbers in the offices or approach police,” the minister said.
“We no longer accept the argument that ‘we’re afraid they’ll come back and kill us’. There are ways in which you can report and remain safe. Unless communities take this challenge we are going to be very slow, so let's work together actively and fight the criminals,” Mchunu said.
Over the weekend 18 family members were killed in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape while they were preparing for a cleansing ceremony for two family members who were killed about a year ago. De Kock said if the murders of the two were followed up, the deaths of the 18 could have been prevented.
LISTEN | Cops are not izangoma — communities must actively fight against crime: Senzo Mchunu
Expert proposes practical solutions to stop crime
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE
Police minister Senzo Mchunu says police would struggle to fight crime if communities did not actively join hands to fight criminals.
We speak to a crime analyst about ways to stop vulnerable citizens from dying like flies.
Dr Chris de Kock unpacks the ways crime can practically and effectively be solved.
Listen to solutions he proposes:
