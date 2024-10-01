South Africa

No bail for man, 27, accused of killing Standerton woman, 57

01 October 2024 - 20:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man accused of killing Standerton woman Renee Lea, 57, whose body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape, has been denied bail. Stock photo.
The man accused of killing Standerton woman Renee Lea, 57, whose body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape, has been denied bail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday denied bail to 21-year-old Cuan Karelse, who is accused of killing Renee Lea, 57, from Standerton.

In addition to a charge of murder, Karels is facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. 

“It is alleged that on August 24, the accused slipped into the deceased place of residence as she was driving in her vehicle. It is alleged the accused tied her up, robbed her of her belongings, wrapped her with a carpet, put her in the boot of her car and drove with her to Pretoria,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

When Lea’s daughter could not get hold of her mother on the phone, she called the tracking company to locate the car. “The company located the car at a petrol station in Moreleta, Pretoria, while the accused was inside the shop.  The accused was apprehended and the deceased body was found with cables around her neck and mouth covered with tape in the boot of her car. In court, he asked to be released on R1,000 bail because he wanted to take care of his pregnant girlfriend,” Mahanjana said. 

Prosecutor Chris Maruma opposed Karelse’s release on bail, telling the court the state had a strong case and overwhelming evidence against the him. He said should Karelse be released on bail, he might evade trial.   

The court agreed with the state and found Karelse failed to convince the court that exceptional circumstances existed which warranted his release on bail.   

The case was postponed until December 5 for further investigations.

TimesLIVE 

Standerton man in court after murder of woman

A 21-year-old man from Standerton appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of Renee Lea, 57, on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Police arrest man after woman's body found in her stolen Range Rover at petrol station

Police arrested a 21-year-old man after the body of a woman and items taken from her home were found inside her stolen SUV at a Tshwane petrol ...
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Growing social ill, the product of growing poverty

With so many capable economists and criminologists in our country, how is it that we continue to grow in poverty and crime?
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  2. Woman killed after car battery thrown off N3 bridge South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Cops are not izangoma — communities must actively fight against crime: ... South Africa
  4. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa
  5. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Haval Jolion Pro, VW Polo Life, Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe, ...
SA Fashion Week: “Modest” and “Mindful” - but how did Mzansi’s fashionistas ...