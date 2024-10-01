South Africa

POLL | Is the government doing enough to ensure South Africa is not a drug mule-friendly place?

01 October 2024 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The drugs swallowed by an arrested woman at OR Tambo Airport.
The drugs swallowed by an arrested woman at OR Tambo Airport.
Image: SAPS

Recent arrests at OR Tambo International Airport involving drug trafficking suspects have reignited a debate on whether the government is doing enough to ensure South Africa does not turn into a drug mule-friendly country. 

An alleged female drug trafficker was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday and is said to have passed more than 110 drug “bullets” suspected to be cocaine, police said on Monday.

This was more than the average number of drug bullets drug mules intercepted at the airport usually carried.

The 21-year-old South African was profiled and intercepted as she arrived on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, just before 9am on Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where an X-ray confirmed the presence of foreign objects in her stomach.

In a separate incident a 30-year-old woman from Namibia was arrested by police at the airport about a week ago.

She had flown from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Mathe said she was the 10th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Drug mule' passes more than 110 ingested drug bullets

An alleged female drug trafficker arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday has so far passed more than 110 ingested drug bullets ...
News
15 hours ago

21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil

A 21-year-old woman found with drugs in her stomach has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for alleged drug trafficking.
News
1 day ago

Woman caught with drugs in stomach, X-ray shows ‘cocaine bullets’

This is the 10th drug mule to be arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in the past two months, police say.
News
1 week ago

Most drugs confiscated in busts are destined for local consumption where demand is high, experts say

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said every week in the past month, drug traffickers have been intercepted at OR Tambo airport
News
15 hours ago

Cocaine worth R1m found on aircraft from Brazil at Johannesburg airport

A Brazilian national has been detained and charged with drug trafficking.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 21-year-old 'drug mule' arrested at OR Tambo on flight from Brazil South Africa
  2. Woman killed after car battery thrown off N3 bridge South Africa
  3. Injured adults, children rescued in charter barge drama on Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  4. Lerato sent her cousin money — bank official confirms South Africa
  5. Yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Israel pounds Lebanon, hits Houthis in Yemen | REUTERS
Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill Hamas and Palestinian leaders | REUTERS