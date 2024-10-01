South Africa

WATCH | SA Weather Service briefs media on weather conditions

01 October 2024 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
The South African Weather Service (Saws) is on Tuesday providing updates on weather conditions.

Saws issued a yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow on Monday in parts of the Western and Northern Cape.

Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the Cape winelands, Cederberg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Central and Little Karoo mountain districts as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa district on Monday.

