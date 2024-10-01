The South African Weather Service (Saws) is on Tuesday providing updates on weather conditions.
Saws issued a yellow level 4 warning and a new orange level 5 warning for disruptive snow on Monday in parts of the Western and Northern Cape.
Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the Cape winelands, Cederberg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, Central and Little Karoo mountain districts as well as the southern high ground of Namakwa district on Monday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | SA Weather Service briefs media on weather conditions
Courtesy of SABC
