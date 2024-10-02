South Africa

Four cops arrested over robbery in upmarket Llandudno in Cape Town

02 October 2024 - 12:36 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four cops were arrested in connection with a robbery at a mansion in Llandudno. File image.
Four cops were arrested in connection with a robbery at a mansion in Llandudno. File image.
Image: Supplied/Seeff

Fingerprints left behind during a robbery at a mansion in Cape Town's pricey Llandudno suburb helped lead a trail to the suspects: police officers.

The investigation was handled by the Western Cape anti-corruption unit, said police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk.

The house robbery took place at about 1.35am on September 14. The first of four suspects was arrested on the same day, and the most recent arrests were made on Wednesday..

Van Wyk said Wednesday's arrest of a 38-year-old sergeant from the Philippi precinct came “after the member was linked through fingerprints found at the crime scene”. 

He is due to appear in court on Thursday with a 44-year-old sergeant stationed in Belhar, a 28-year-old constable working in Gugulethu and a 33-year-old sergeant from the Bellville station.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘African ingenuity’: Stellenbosch University tests solar-powered electric motorcycle from Nairobi to Cape Town

Roam spokesperson Hans van Toor says the motorcycle was specifically designed for African conditions, with a view to allowing frequent use in an ...
News
1 day ago

Bulletproof vests for Cape Town officials

Top Cape Town city officials who uncovered tender fraud worth R1bn believed to involve an alleged underworld boss and a former city housing MMC are ...
News
3 days ago

Rescues on Table Mountain going up, hikers urged not to rely only on apps

Hiking in groups is best for safety and experts advise hikers to have rescue numbers at hand
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  2. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  3. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

Emfuleni municipality failed to pay September salaries
Fireworks expected when Orlando Pirates take on Stellenbosch in MTN8 Final