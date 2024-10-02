South Africa

Granny and teen killed in ‘horrific’ stabbing in Durban

02 October 2024 - 12:24 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A woman in her 70s and a teen were fatally stabbed in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics

Two people were killed during a stabbing incident in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday. 

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at a “horrific” scene at a home in Sim Place, where they found a woman in her 70s and a teen stabbed many times. 

“One person who is under police guard was taken to hospital,” he said. 

Police didn't immediately respond to queries. 

