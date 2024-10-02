Two people were killed during a stabbing incident in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at a “horrific” scene at a home in Sim Place, where they found a woman in her 70s and a teen stabbed many times.
“One person who is under police guard was taken to hospital,” he said.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
Granny and teen killed in ‘horrific’ stabbing in Durban
Image: ALS Paramedics
Two people were killed during a stabbing incident in Effingham, Durban, on Wednesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said responders arrived at a “horrific” scene at a home in Sim Place, where they found a woman in her 70s and a teen stabbed many times.
“One person who is under police guard was taken to hospital,” he said.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
No bail for man, 27, accused of killing Standerton woman, 57
‘I was hurt by her cheating’: Man accused of killing wife’s ex-lover and faking own death in court
Families of two sisters gunned down in Eastern Cape massacre — survivor recounts mass shooting
Mpumalanga man, 20, arrested over rape of 90-year-old woman
Teen girl who fatally stabbed elderly woman sentenced to 18 years in prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos