South Africa

Herald, Dispatch teams excel at regional Vodacom Journalist of Year Awards

02 October 2024 - 08:50 By Herald Reporter

Top-notch journalism in the Eastern Cape was celebrated on Tuesday at the regional leg of the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in Gqeberha...

This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  2. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa
  4. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  5. Pension fund payment default: Samwu in Free State tells municipalities to act South Africa

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Surviving Helene: Homeless after the storm, a family takes stock | REUTERS