South Africa

Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning

Public protector found there was undue delay in reporting his escape

02 October 2024 - 07:35
Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana in court in Bloemfontein on August 8 2023. File photo.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald said officials who were found to be implicated in the prison escape by murderer and rapist Thabo Bester have been reassigned and received final written warnings. 

This after public protector advocate Kholeka Gcakela released a report on Monday which found there was “undue delay” in reporting Bester's elaborate escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. The privately owned prison is run by the international security company G4S. 

The report found department of correctional services (DCS) officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report the escape. It was initially believed Bester died when his cell caught on fire and a body burnt beyond recognition was found.

The two officials were informed of the bogus death and escape in June 2022, but the department officially opened an escape case with  police in January 2023. 

DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa is off the hook

Former correctional services deputy minister Patekile Holomisa has been let off the hook over Thabo Bester's infamous escape from a Mangaung prison.
News
1 day ago

Groenewald took note of the report by Gcaleka and said the officials involved were reassigned to alternative positions. The ministry's spokesperson Euné Oelofsen said the officials had been issued final written warnings. 

“[The written warnings are] for their failure to promptly report the escape. While the minister acknowledges the officials were slow to report the escape, he firmly asserts G4S bears significant responsibility for the incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring such an escape did not occur,” Oelofsen said. 

Groenewald emphasised such behaviour is unacceptable, and assured the public stricter consequence management would be implemented to avoid similar incidents during his tenure.

Bester, who allegedly escaped with assistance from his partner and doctor Nandipha Magudumana, was arrested in April 2023 with Magudumana when they were found in Tanzania. The two, along with other co-accused including Magudumana's father, are awaiting trial. 

TimesLIVE

