Groenewald took note of the report by Gcaleka and said the officials involved were reassigned to alternative positions. The ministry's spokesperson Euné Oelofsen said the officials had been issued final written warnings.
“[The written warnings are] for their failure to promptly report the escape. While the minister acknowledges the officials were slow to report the escape, he firmly asserts G4S bears significant responsibility for the incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring such an escape did not occur,” Oelofsen said.
Groenewald emphasised such behaviour is unacceptable, and assured the public stricter consequence management would be implemented to avoid similar incidents during his tenure.
Bester, who allegedly escaped with assistance from his partner and doctor Nandipha Magudumana, was arrested in April 2023 with Magudumana when they were found in Tanzania. The two, along with other co-accused including Magudumana's father, are awaiting trial.
TimesLIVE
Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning
Public protector found there was undue delay in reporting his escape
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images
Correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald said officials who were found to be implicated in the prison escape by murderer and rapist Thabo Bester have been reassigned and received final written warnings.
This after public protector advocate Kholeka Gcakela released a report on Monday which found there was “undue delay” in reporting Bester's elaborate escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. The privately owned prison is run by the international security company G4S.
The report found department of correctional services (DCS) officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report the escape. It was initially believed Bester died when his cell caught on fire and a body burnt beyond recognition was found.
The two officials were informed of the bogus death and escape in June 2022, but the department officially opened an escape case with police in January 2023.
DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa is off the hook
Groenewald took note of the report by Gcaleka and said the officials involved were reassigned to alternative positions. The ministry's spokesperson Euné Oelofsen said the officials had been issued final written warnings.
“[The written warnings are] for their failure to promptly report the escape. While the minister acknowledges the officials were slow to report the escape, he firmly asserts G4S bears significant responsibility for the incident. G4S was tasked with ensuring such an escape did not occur,” Oelofsen said.
Groenewald emphasised such behaviour is unacceptable, and assured the public stricter consequence management would be implemented to avoid similar incidents during his tenure.
Bester, who allegedly escaped with assistance from his partner and doctor Nandipha Magudumana, was arrested in April 2023 with Magudumana when they were found in Tanzania. The two, along with other co-accused including Magudumana's father, are awaiting trial.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Dr Nandipha, from beauty boss to 'fugitive': Holidays, cars and celebrities
Thabo Bester: The man behind SA’s latest grand escape
Thabo Bester: from jail cell to million-rand mansions
EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with wors and mealie meal’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos