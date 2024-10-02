The correctional services department's decision to reassign and give final written warnings to officials implicated in the prison escape by murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has sparked debate.
Minister Pieter Groenewald put a spotlight on the disciplinary processes implemented by government in the Bester saga after public protector Kholeka Gcakela released a report this week.
The report found there was “undue delay” in reporting Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. It found officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report the escape. It was initially believed Bester died when his cell caught fire and a body burnt beyond recognition was found.
The two officials were informed of the bogus death and escape in June 2022 but the department officially opened an escape case with police only in January 2023.
POLL | What do you think about reprimand for officials who delayed Thabo Bester prison escape report?
Image: Freddy Mavundla
The correctional services department's decision to reassign and give final written warnings to officials implicated in the prison escape by murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has sparked debate.
Minister Pieter Groenewald put a spotlight on the disciplinary processes implemented by government in the Bester saga after public protector Kholeka Gcakela released a report this week.
The report found there was “undue delay” in reporting Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022. It found officials Roseline Phahlane and Chris Mahonono committed improper conduct by taking six months to report the escape. It was initially believed Bester died when his cell caught fire and a body burnt beyond recognition was found.
The two officials were informed of the bogus death and escape in June 2022 but the department officially opened an escape case with police only in January 2023.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning
DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa is off the hook
Telling his story or managing his image? Thabo Bester makes social media comeback
POLL | What do you think about Thabo Bester’s rant in court?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos