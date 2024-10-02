South Africa

Revered gospel singer Solly Moholo has died after a long illness

Management team said Moholo was hospitalised in August

02 October 2024 - 19:45
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Solly Moholo
Solly Moholo
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Revered Limpopo gospel singer Solly Moholo has died. 

His management team said Moholo was hospitalised in August after falling ill following his pre-album launch tour in Botswana. 

“It is with great sadness that we are informing you on behalf of the Molokoane family, that is Solly Moholo's family, that our beloved legend 'Solly Moholo' has sadly passed on.

“He will be sorely missed. May his laughter continue to echo against the walls of heaven. Let us remember him fondly for the healing music he gave us over the years,” read the statement from his management team. 

The family has requested for privacy and time to mourn.

Details of his memorial and funeral will be shared in the coming days, the team said.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  2. Labour dept names most ‘problematic’ sectors in inspections carried out South Africa
  3. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  4. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa

Latest Videos

Drakensberg boys choir hope to raise funds for the disadvantaged
Emfuleni municipality failed to pay September salaries