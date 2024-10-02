United Africans Transformation party calls for SIU probe into extortion

The United Africans Transformation party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign a proclamation to authorise the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe professional extortion that it says is rampant in municipalities and state institutions.

The political party also called on the auditor-general to institute an investigation into extortion.

In separate but similarly worded letters to the president and the auditor-general dated September 30, the party 's secretary-general, Doer Japhter Baloyi, said extortion threatened the country’s economic stability and undermined the public’s trust in governance structures.

Baloyi said the party had learnt that businesses were not being paid within the stipulated 30-day period due to demands for bribes, or a percentage cut, by certain corrupt state officials.

“This is happening in many municipalities and state institutions across the country. These officials, who are entrusted with serving the public, are abusing their power for personal profit, effectively engaging in professional extortion,” said Baloyi in his letters.

The party said the proclamation will “capacitate the SIU to conduct an investigation on performance of payments in municipalities to expose professional extortion by state officials as this practice negatively affects development of our country”.

The party claimed extortion was rampant in the City of Johannesburg, the Uthukela District municipality, the City of Ekurhuleni and the police ministry.

TimesLIVE