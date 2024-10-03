South Africa

AfriForum wants DA and FF Plus to reconsider GNU if Bela bill unchanged

Kallie Kriel says activists in government are disrespecting Ramaphosa's decision to delay the two clauses

03 October 2024 - 18:43
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images

AfriForum has asked the DA and FF Plus to reconsider their participation in the GNU should President Cyril Ramaphosa implement the two controversial clauses in the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill.

In September, Ramaphosa signed the Bela bill into law but postponed the implementation of clauses 4 and 5, which deal with school admissions and language, by three months to allow further discussions after the DA opposed it.

Ramaphosa said if no solution was found within three months, the bill would be implemented fully.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel believes there is a group of activists in government who are disrespecting Ramaphosa's decision to delay the two clauses.

“This group is openly out to derail constructive discussions, steamroll the implementation of the Bela Act in its current format, and try to make any co-operation within the GNU impossible,” Kriel said.

“Hannah Arendt said that one does not have the right to obey injustice. Likewise, parties like the DA and the FF Plus do not have the right to participate in the injustice that will be perpetrated against Afrikaans children and schools by the Bela Act in its current format.”

Sadtu members protest over education minister Siviwe Gwarube snubbing signing of Bela Bill

South African Democratic Teachers Union members picketed outside a venue where basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, her deputy Reginah Mhaule and ...
News
6 hours ago

Kriel argued that the implementation of the two clauses would compromise the survival of Afrikaans community schools.

“Afrikaans speakers do not, like other cultural groups in the country, have large traditional areas in which their cultures are promoted; therefore, Afrikaans schools play a central role in the survival of the respective Afrikaans cultural communities across the country. Precisely because of this, the fight against Bela is not just a fight against another law, but it is a fight for cultural survival.”

According to Kriel, AfriForum's concern about the current discussion process on the Bela bill was Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and his MEC for education, Matome Chiloane.

“This disdain for further discussion is also shared by a number of senior officials in the national department of education. This was clear during a meeting where an official acted very aggressively towards AfriForum, Solidarity and Saai's delegates and even indicated that the implementation of Bela was a foregone conclusion,” he said.

AfriForum has launched a petition against the bill and claims it had more than 200,000 signatures.

“AfriForum, Solidarity, and numerous other role players are also planning several other protest actions against the Bela law, which will be announced later.”

The DA has threatened to fight the bill in court and called on Ramaphosa to reverse the bill, as they say it's unconstitutional. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

If you sign the Bela Bill you threaten the GNU, Steenhuisen tells Ramaphosa

Signing the bill would violate the letter and spirit of the GNU’s statement of intent which forms the basis of the co-governance agreement, says DA ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

Steenhuisen: Conflict over policy not existential threat to the GNU

Steenhuisen called on critics not to “catastrophise” conflicts among GNU parties.
Politics
2 weeks ago

The rise of English and its influence on grocery shopping

A study on language shows those who speak an indigenous language are multilingual compared to those who speak just English or Afrikaans
News
22 hours ago

LISTEN | Lesufi slams DA-led education department over Bela Bill

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has challenged his party to ensure the Bela Bill is implemented by next year and basic education minister Siviwe ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s ... South Africa
  2. 'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys back from UK tour to raise scholarship funds South Africa
  4. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer
Angola vs. South Africa- COSAFA #AFCONU20 Qualifiers- Semi-Finals