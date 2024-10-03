South Africa

Anglo American not a sitting duck after breakup, says CEO Duncan Wanblad

Restructuring accelerated by failed BHP bid

03 October 2024 - 16:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad addressed questions about another potential bid in a virtual address to a mining conference in Johannesburg. File photo.
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad addressed questions about another potential bid in a virtual address to a mining conference in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Shelley Christians

Anglo American will not be an "inevitable" takeover target after it unbundles its diamond, platinum, nickel and coal assets, CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Thursday.

The mining giant is restructuring its business to mainly focus on energy transition metal copper after fending off a $49bn (R856.36bn) takeover offer from bigger rival BHP Group in May.

Some analysts have said Anglo's simplified portfolio could make it an even more compelling acquisition target for suitors drawn to its copper assets.

Wanblad addressed questions about another potential bid in a virtual address to a mining conference in Johannesburg.

"I don't believe it's inevitable at all. We will be a viable, stand-alone company in the market," Wanblad said.

Anglo sells 5.3% stake in Amplats

Bookbuild exercise yields R7.1bn for debt reduction as group restructures
Business Times
2 weeks ago

"I cannot say what other people are going to do from a corporate action point of view. I don't really care about that, what I care about is delivering on the strategy to create value not only for shareholders but more importantly for all stakeholders."

Copper will make up 60% of Anglo's business, Wanblad said, after the miner divests from diamond giant De Beers, Australian steelmaking coal assets, nickel mines in Brazil, as well as Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) in South Africa.

Apart from its copper assets in Chile, Anglo will also retain iron ore mines in South Africa and Brazil, as well as the Woodsmith fertiliser project in the UK.

Wanblad said Anglo could potentially offer one more parcel of shares in Amplats after it sold 5.3% of the company's shares last month to institutional investors as it seeks to carefully manage its divestment, scheduled for completion by the first half of 2025.

"There might only be one more opportunity to do it and if we did it, it would be completely dependent on markets at the time of that opportunity."

READ MORE:

Brazil's Petrobras to purchase offshore oil block stake in South Africa

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras announced on Tuesday that its board gave a green light to acquire a 10% stake in the offshore Deep Western ...
News
1 day ago

Miner Sinomine decries tough Zimbabwe conditions amid lithium price slump

Zimbabwe's poor infrastructure and policy inconsistencies are worsening the impact of depressed lithium prices on producers of the material mainly ...
News
1 day ago

Focus on coal miners, power grid as SA spends just a sixth of climate aid

South Africa's donor-funded climate programme has spent just over a sixth of its allotted $11.6bn (R200.69bn), with a focus on expanding the power ...
News
1 week ago

SA mining 'falling behind global peers' due to policy delays: Minerals Council

Delays in establishing a functioning cadastral system for the licensing of exploration and other mining activities are causing the South African ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Sibanye's losses over 18 months stretch to R44bn

Miner to slash US platinum output, but CEO says it is well positioned to benefit from a recovery in prices
Business
2 weeks ago

‘To create jobs, GNU must prioritise economic growth’: Anglo CEO

Anglo American Group CEO Duncan Wanblad is upbeat about the boost in investor confidence brought about by the formation of the government of national ...
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pig farm murder accused remain in custody pending appeal to access farmer’s ... South Africa
  2. 'I'm deeply disappointed and disheartened': Mkhwebane after SCA strikes her ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Drakensberg Boys back from UK tour to raise scholarship funds South Africa
  4. DCS fingered for poor handling of Thabo Bester escape while Patekile Holomisa ... South Africa
  5. Misuse of study bursary meant for UCT costs employee R83k a month job South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A Joker on the loose and a date with a serial killer
Angola vs. South Africa- COSAFA #AFCONU20 Qualifiers- Semi-Finals