South Africa

Charmaine Mabuza of Ithuba a finalist in All Africa Business Leaders Awards

Awards celebrate continent's most influential business leaders

03 October 2024 - 18:24 By TimesLIVE
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
Image: Ithuba

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious businesswoman of the year award at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), her company announced on Thursday.

The awards ceremony is set to take place on October 24 in Sandton and celebrates the continent's most influential business leaders.

There are eight other categories at the AABLA, including young business leader of the year, innovator of the year and business leader of the year.

Other finalists in Mabuza's category are senior vice-president at Visa Sub-Saharan Africa region, Aida Diarra; and Happiness Azaria Maduhu, MD of Advanced Logistics Ltd in Tanzania.

Mabuza said she was honoured by this prestigious nomination.

“This nomination is a testament that my vision of leading and propelling Ithuba to a Pan African industry role player and influencer is recognised. I am grateful for this nomination.” 

The lottery operator said under Mabuza's dynamic leadership, Ithuba achieved remarkable milestones in the gaming and lottery sector, establishing itself as a benchmark for corporate responsibility and innovation across Africa.

“Her dedication to empowering communities and driving economic growth has solidified Ithuba’s position as a key player in the industry,” the company said in a statement. 

It said the AABLA is renowned for honouring excellence in business across the African continent, emphasising the significance of leadership and innovation in fostering economic development.

"Mabuza's nomination highlights her exceptional contributions to the business landscape and her." 

TimesLIVE

Siba crowned Africa's best fine-dining hotel restaurant at World Culinary Awards in Dubai

Chef Siba Mtongana's restaurant Siba in Cape Town was honoured as Africa's best fine-dining hotel restaurant at the World Culinary Awards 2024 in ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Deadline extended to nominate sustainable fashion for Twyg Awards

The annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards has extended its nomination phase.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

R8.5m Lotto jackpot winner from Nomathamsanqa township: Check your tickets

The national lottery operator has urged players to check their tickets.
News
1 week ago
