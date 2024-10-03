Mabuza said she was honoured by this prestigious nomination.
Charmaine Mabuza of Ithuba a finalist in All Africa Business Leaders Awards
Awards celebrate continent's most influential business leaders
Image: Ithuba
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza has been shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious businesswoman of the year award at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards (AABLA), her company announced on Thursday.
The awards ceremony is set to take place on October 24 in Sandton and celebrates the continent's most influential business leaders.
There are eight other categories at the AABLA, including young business leader of the year, innovator of the year and business leader of the year.
Other finalists in Mabuza's category are senior vice-president at Visa Sub-Saharan Africa region, Aida Diarra; and Happiness Azaria Maduhu, MD of Advanced Logistics Ltd in Tanzania.
Mabuza said she was honoured by this prestigious nomination.
“This nomination is a testament that my vision of leading and propelling Ithuba to a Pan African industry role player and influencer is recognised. I am grateful for this nomination.”
The lottery operator said under Mabuza's dynamic leadership, Ithuba achieved remarkable milestones in the gaming and lottery sector, establishing itself as a benchmark for corporate responsibility and innovation across Africa.
“Her dedication to empowering communities and driving economic growth has solidified Ithuba’s position as a key player in the industry,” the company said in a statement.
It said the AABLA is renowned for honouring excellence in business across the African continent, emphasising the significance of leadership and innovation in fostering economic development.
“Mabuza’s nomination highlights her exceptional contributions to the business landscape and her.”
