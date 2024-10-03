Civic organisations say Limpopo pig farm murders a stark reminder of existence of racism and poverty

Civic organisations say the murders of two women whose bodies were fed to pigs after they were killed at a farm in Limpopo show that racism and poverty are still a problem.
Farmer Zachariah Olivier, 60, and two of his employees, Rudolph de Wet, 19, and William Musora,45, are charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They made a brief appearance in the Polokwane regional court.
Musora is also facing a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act. The decomposing bodies of Maria Makgato, 47, and Lucia Ndlovu, 34 were found in a pigsty in Onverwacht farm owned by Olivier near Kotishing village in Limpopo.
Ndlovu’s partner, Mabuto Ncube, who was with the women when they went to the farm to collect expired yoghurt survived the ordeal. He was shot once but managed to flee from the farm to the R81 road outside Polokwane where he sought help.
South African National Civics Organisation (Sanco) Capricorn Region spokesperson Nomonde Sivhabu said they would support the families and ensure the alleged perpetrators were denied bail.
Sivhabu said that people had to resort to collecting expired dairy products intended as pig feed reflected the level of poverty in communities.
Tawana Ndou, Ndlovu's brother said his family was still reeling with shock and struggling to accept that their sister was brutally murdered.
He said the family hoped the accused would not be granted bail. “My sister left four children and we are struggling to make ends meet.
“It's difficult to get money to buy napkins for the two children who are between the ages of one and two,” he said.
He added that Ndlovu's partner who is also unemployed couldn't attend the proceedings on Wednesday as he was in Zimbabwe sorting out his passport. Ndou said he had visited Ncube in hospital after the ordeal.
“Ncube said [while in hospital at the time] he left his wife while she was still alive at the farm. He spoke to her when she was shot in the leg but when they tried to run she couldn't and was unable to reach the main road.
“He managed to flee to the main road [R81] and phoned someone who came and rescued him and took him to hospital. When he arrived at hospital he didn't know that his wife was dead. He thought his wife was still alive and probably in hospital.
“When I went to the hospital to visit him the police came and picked me up and that's when I went to the farm and found my sister in a pigsty,” he said.
He said going to court was painful and a constant reminder of what had happened.
Regina Mudzunga from the South African Council of Churches told supporters gathered outside the court on Wednesday that the killing of black women was the worst form of racism.
“There should be no bail for people who don't regard us as human beings. Maybe there are more perpetrators and I can't believe we have been eating our own flesh because they were selling this bacon which we ate,” she said.
Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) Limpopo secretary Hangwani Mashau said the incident was reprehensible and the “height of racism”.
“We believe that this incident was racially motivated but beyond that we are worried about the general conditions of workers in the farming community. There is still blatant disregard for the laws of the country in terms of farm workers,” he said.
He said it appeared that there were racial divisions within the farming communities in the province.
“Even the response appears to be racial from the farming community. It's only the African or black farmers that have shown support for the families of the victims. But the white farmers have supported the culprits. We are worried about that ... We thought that we would be united in condemning what is evil regardless of who the person is or the colour of the person who perpetrated that evil deed,”
Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye called for more people to attend the trial. She said Olivier wanted special treatment when he complained about his pills and disregarded those that he allegedly killed.
This was a reference to Olivier complaining in court through his lawyer that he was old and being denied his medication.
“They must just give him pills and let him drink if he needs them. We want to see justice for our people. They must know killing a black person should be a lesson,” she said.
The case was postponed to November 6 and the case was referred back to Mankweng regional court for further investigation and finalisation of the appeal on the access of the statement made by Olivier to the police when he was arrested.
